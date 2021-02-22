KARMA (KARMA) Trading Down 58.4% Over Last 7 Days

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 87% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market cap of $235,474.74 and $1.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

