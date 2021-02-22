Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00232677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.04 or 0.02547777 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

Kava can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.