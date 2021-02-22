Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092,465 shares of company stock worth $55,931,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

