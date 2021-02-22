Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $2.13 Million Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares during the period.

CEM stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

