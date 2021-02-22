Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 240,920 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,920 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Altus Midstream worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ALTM opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $56.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

