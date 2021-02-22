Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trims Position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,922,502 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.49% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $20.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMLP. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Summit Midstream Partners Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

