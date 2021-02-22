KAZ Minerals (KZMYY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS: KZMYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/8/2021 – KAZ Minerals had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2021 – KAZ Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/3/2021 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – KAZ Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2021 – KAZ Minerals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2021 – KAZ Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/5/2021 – KAZ Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

12/30/2020 – KAZ Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

