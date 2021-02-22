KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $862.40

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 862.40 ($11.27) and last traded at GBX 858.91 ($11.22), with a volume of 245222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 853.60 ($11.15).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 596.43 ($7.79).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 747.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 635.09.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.