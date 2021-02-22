KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.95 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.23.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.