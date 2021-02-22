KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.23.

NYSE:KBR opened at $32.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.04 and a beta of 1.39. KBR has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

