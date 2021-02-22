Keep3rV1 One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.85 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $284.55 or 0.00571110 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $56.91 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00476524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00069589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.40 or 0.00560784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00180211 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

