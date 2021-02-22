KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $18.71 million and $8.78 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can now be purchased for $513.60 or 0.00960884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.97 or 0.00484497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00087258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00059155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.20 or 0.00513005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00072876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00027463 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

