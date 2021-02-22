Kemacoin Reaches Market Cap of $29,669.95 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $29,669.95 and approximately $9.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016451 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002793 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

Kemacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

