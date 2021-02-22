Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 110,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,770. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.00. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

