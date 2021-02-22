Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires Shares of 60,702 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. Apple makes up about 2.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

