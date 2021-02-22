KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herc in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $78.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

