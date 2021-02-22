KeyCorp Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $9.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.41.

NYSE:CRL opened at $289.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $303.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

