KeyCorp Comments on Dana Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dana in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -445.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Dana has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dana by 42.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after buying an additional 550,250 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter valued at about $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 244,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dana by 63.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 144,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

