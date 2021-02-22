KeyCorp Comments on La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE LZB opened at $38.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,480,000 after buying an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after buying an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

