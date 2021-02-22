KeyCorp Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $121.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $135.50.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 70.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

