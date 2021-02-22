KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vonage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $15.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Vonage by 207.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vonage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vonage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 317,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

