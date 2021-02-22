KeyCorp Lowers Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Sector Weight

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.