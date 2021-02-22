KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $87.91 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,792 shares of company stock worth $1,685,864. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.