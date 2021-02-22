Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 658,243 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 386,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a market cap of $465.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

