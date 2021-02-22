Kin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Kin has a market capitalization of $118.85 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00491845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00066777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00088171 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

