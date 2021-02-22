Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) Trading 7% Higher

Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) (CVE:KCC) traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 96,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 104,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Kincora Copper Limited (KCC.V) Company Profile (CVE:KCC)

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It owns interests in the Bronze Fox project located in Mongolia; Nyngan project covering an area of 762 square kilometers located in the Lachlan fold belt in central New South Wales, Australia; and Nevertire project totaling an area of 382 square kilometers located in New South Wales, Australia.

