Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KGSPY traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $99.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

