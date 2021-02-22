Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.86 and last traded at $64.15. 702,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 470,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $127,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,992.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,674 shares of company stock worth $1,904,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kirby by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 288,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

