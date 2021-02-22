Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.85

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

