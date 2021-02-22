KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE: KREF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/19/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/18/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/10/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/9/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/2/2021 – KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 212,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,628,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $510,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,632,368. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.