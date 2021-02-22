KLAYswap Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $5.81 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 101.6% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00010295 BTC on exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.00490592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00086840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00058203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00497073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00072698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00027460 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

