Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0268 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $19,370.47 and $417.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars.

