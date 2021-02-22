Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 173,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 250,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $846.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll in the third quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

