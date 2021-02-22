Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $55.97. Approximately 13,012,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 4,507,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.59.

The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,575,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

