Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.15

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
