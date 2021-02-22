Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.15

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Koppers alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,051,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the third quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after acquiring an additional 189,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 221.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 117,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Koppers by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.