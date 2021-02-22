Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Trading 8.8% Higher

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $61.56. 792,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 347,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

Several research firms have commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Korn Ferry by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

