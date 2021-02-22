Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 209.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $57.02.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

