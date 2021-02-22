Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Up 7.1%

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.09 and last traded at $42.90. 302,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 254,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 127,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

