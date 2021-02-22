Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.44 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock valued at $925,622 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

