Kuai Token (KT) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $26.99 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00056172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00710381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00027003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,247.62 or 0.04324590 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.