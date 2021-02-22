KuCoin Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $130.07 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 148.7% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $5.85 or 0.00010910 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $468.31 million and approximately $130.07 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00735296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00038379 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

KuCoin Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

