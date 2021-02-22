Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLYCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kunlun Energy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.