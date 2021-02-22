Kusama Trading Up 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $321.98 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $264.99 or 0.00534221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00476139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00070722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00085600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00181186 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.