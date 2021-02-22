Kuverit (KUV) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $311,698.49 and $204.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.93 or 0.00703802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003510 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,557,001 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

