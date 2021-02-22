Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s previous close.

FREE has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

FREE stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

