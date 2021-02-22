Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,000. ServiceNow comprises 4.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

NYSE NOW opened at $564.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.11. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

