Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Okta comprises about 1.9% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 229,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.05.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $282.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

