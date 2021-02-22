Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 136,449 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,000. Monster Beverage comprises 9.5% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

