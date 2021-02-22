Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Makes New $14.99 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,989,000. Facebook makes up approximately 11.3% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at $920,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total transaction of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $257.30 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

