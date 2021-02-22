Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,289,000. Avalara comprises approximately 7.0% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Avalara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the third quarter worth $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

AVLR opened at $174.66 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $3,414,600.00. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total transaction of $2,528,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,588,644.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,106 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

